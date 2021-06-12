Clayton Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Discovery makes up 1.3% of Clayton Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $1,534,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Discovery stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,280,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890,712. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,698.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.