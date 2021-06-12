Clayton Partners LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Clayton Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock remained flat at $$203.20 during trading on Friday. 2,699,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,409. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $176.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

