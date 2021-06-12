Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Aequim Alternative Investments LP

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,513,100 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up about 1.9% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $29,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,657,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,833,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,088,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after buying an additional 821,574 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,002,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,066,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $24.44. 57,780,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,212,473. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.