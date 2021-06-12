Clever DeFi Hits 24-Hour Volume of $771.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Clever DeFi has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $771.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Clever DeFi has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00004335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00198134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.01152008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.30 or 0.99741456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 799,542 coins and its circulating supply is 793,721 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clever DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

