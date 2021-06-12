Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 90,893 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 90,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 1.20% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $52.47 on Friday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.