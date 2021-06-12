Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 79.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,117,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $114.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.50.

