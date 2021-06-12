Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Buys 11,071 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $108.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $111.18.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

