Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 611.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,281 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 313,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.17 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $263.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

