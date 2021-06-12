Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $17.60 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,529 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $17,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

SPLG stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

