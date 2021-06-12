Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000.

USMV stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

