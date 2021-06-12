Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,640 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF accounts for 2.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $31.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $31.93.

