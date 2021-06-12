Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $108.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.