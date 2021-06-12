Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $64.82 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

