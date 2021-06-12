Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 17,184 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $105.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.91. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

