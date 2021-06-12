Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.4% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,612,000 after acquiring an additional 159,199 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

