Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,363 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned 0.30% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000.

SIZE stock opened at $128.96 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $84.34 and a 12-month high of $129.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.74.

