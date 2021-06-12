ClinTex CTi Hits One Day Volume of $474,187.00 (CTI)

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. ClinTex CTi has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $474,187.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00779064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.42 or 0.08244298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086487 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com . ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClinTex CTi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

