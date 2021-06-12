CloakCoin Trading 5.4% Lower Over Last Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $26,938.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001861 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00054137 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00044572 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,658,469 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.