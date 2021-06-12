Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 134.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,868 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NYSE:NET opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

