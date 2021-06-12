Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

NET opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.81 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 868,632 shares of company stock worth $65,037,602. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.