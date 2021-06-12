CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

CNP Assurances SA (OTCMKTS:CNPAY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of CNPAY stock remained flat at $$8.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 71 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48. CNP Assurances has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

About CNP Assurances

CNP Assurances SA provides insurance, coinsurance, and reinsurance solutions in France, Latin America, and other European countries. It offers life, accident, long-term care, death and funerals, disability, unemployment, loss of income, health, and dental insurance products; property and casualty insurance, such as home-owner and auto insurance; term creditor and guarantee insurance products, including home and business loans, and consumer finance; solutions in the area of guarantees for real estate loans in private market; and pension plans, as well as support and assistance services.

