Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 89.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 50,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 379.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 718,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 568,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

