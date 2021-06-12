Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.00.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CCOI opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 225.65 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 410.53%.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $36,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,606. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

