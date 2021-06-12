Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,113 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 95,690 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,514 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 14,431 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

