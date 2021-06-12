Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Cut by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 95,514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $541,378 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $82.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

