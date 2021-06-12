Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Raised by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,318 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,866,164,000 after acquiring an additional 295,370 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,808,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $922,510,000 after buying an additional 432,664 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after buying an additional 1,605,316 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $570,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $462,515,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.76.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock valued at $541,378. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

