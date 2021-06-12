Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) Market Cap Achieves $444,149.32

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $444,149.32 and $593.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00022075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00789051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,902.18 or 0.08279474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00086714 BTC.

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Profile

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official website is www.coinsuper.com/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

