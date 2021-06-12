CoinUs (CNUS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,182.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $95,328.39 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinUs has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008434 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

