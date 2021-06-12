CoinUs Hits Market Cap of $95,328.39 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a total market cap of $95,328.39 and $1,182.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008434 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001200 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

