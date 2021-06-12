Collateral Pay Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and $240,767.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00057868 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00168778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00195224 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01110539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,505.22 or 0.99922875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,960 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars.

