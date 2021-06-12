Color Platform One Day Volume Reaches $1,684.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last week, Color Platform has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $879,392.64 and $1,684.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,494.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $576.99 or 0.01625579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.81 or 0.00455883 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057145 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004662 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000112 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 60.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

