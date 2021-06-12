Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.41. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 207,314 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUF.UN. TD Securities raised their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56. The firm has a market cap of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.91.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

