Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the May 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.73. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 15.10.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

