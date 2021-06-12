CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of CommScope worth $11,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in CommScope by 86.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CommScope by 1,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COMM. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of COMM opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

