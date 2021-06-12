Comparing Advent Technologies (ADN) & The Competition

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ: ADN) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Advent Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Advent Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Advent Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advent Technologies N/A -109.07% -75.07% Advent Technologies Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advent Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advent Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advent Technologies Competitors 59 478 692 11 2.53

Advent Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.18%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 6.42%. Given Advent Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advent Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advent Technologies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advent Technologies $880,000.00 -$100.21 million -115.11 Advent Technologies Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.83

Advent Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Advent Technologies. Advent Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Advent Technologies rivals beat Advent Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc., an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells. It serves stationary power, portable power, automotive, aviation, energy storage, and sensor markets. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

