Comparing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) & MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get MFA Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for MFA Financial and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MFA Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 Gaming and Leisure Properties 0 0 12 1 3.08

MFA Financial presently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential downside of 11.67%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $48.23, indicating a potential upside of 0.77%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than MFA Financial.

Dividends

MFA Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. MFA Financial pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MFA Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MFA Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of MFA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of MFA Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MFA Financial and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MFA Financial $359.38 million 5.73 -$679.39 million $0.50 9.34 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.15 billion 9.66 $505.71 million $3.45 13.87

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than MFA Financial. MFA Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MFA Financial has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MFA Financial and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MFA Financial 89.30% 14.56% 5.15% Gaming and Leisure Properties 45.76% 22.25% 6.07%

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats MFA Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. MFA Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.