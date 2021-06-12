Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Financial Group pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.21 $56.15 million $2.53 8.85 Citizens Financial Group $7.68 billion 2.66 $1.06 billion $2.41 19.85

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 31.51% 19.50% 1.74% Citizens Financial Group 21.53% 8.16% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Independent Bank and Citizens Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Citizens Financial Group 1 4 11 0 2.63

Independent Bank currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 33.04%. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $47.93, indicating a potential upside of 0.16%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Independent Bank on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and nine loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and loan syndications, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 2,700 ATMs and 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 130 retail and commercial non-branch offices. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.