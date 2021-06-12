Comparing Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) & Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Kallo (OTCMKTS:KALO) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kallo has a beta of 4.79, meaning that its stock price is 379% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, meaning that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kallo and Ferrellgas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kallo N/A N/A -$36.06 million N/A N/A Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.76 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

Kallo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Kallo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kallo and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kallo N/A N/A -1,179,243.13% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kallo and Ferrellgas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kallo 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kallo beats Ferrellgas Partners on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kallo

Kallo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on developing medical information technology software. The company's products in development include Electronic Medical Records (EMR) Integration Engine, a software, which connects all the other applications in or outside a hospital/clinic with the EMR system; Communicable and Infectious Disease Information Management System, an Internet-based solution for monitoring and managing communicable and infectious disease information; and Clinical-Care Globalization, a clinical-care globalization technology. Its products also include MC-Telehealth, a mobile clinic with telehealth system technology; Kallo Integrated Delivery System (KIDS), a technology and process framework that defines and describes the component parts of the various products and services; and KIDS Global Tele-Health Ecosystems, a Tele-health Program that encompasses various technologies and administrative processes needed to deliver virtual medical care, health promotion/prevention, and other patient education to KIDS patients. The company was formerly known as Diamond Technologies Inc. Kallo Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. On January 11, 2021, Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

