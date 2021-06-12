Comparing Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) and Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Quotient shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Quotient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Quotient, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient 0 1 1 0 2.50

Quotient has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 116.12%. Given Quotient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Quotient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99% Quotient -223.57% -6,699.81% -40.17%

Volatility & Risk

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MyMD Pharmaceuticals and Quotient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 106.91 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Quotient $32.66 million 13.30 -$102.77 million ($1.44) -2.97

MyMD Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient.

Summary

Quotient beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening. Its conventional reagent products for blood grouping include antisera products that are used to identify blood group antigens; reagent red blood cells, which enable the identification of blood group antibodies; whole blood control products for use as daily quality assurance tests; and ancillary products that are used to support blood grouping. The company is also developing microarray-based SARS-CoV-2 antibody test for use on the MosaiQ platform for COVID-19. It sells its products to hospitals, donor collection agencies, independent testing laboratories, original equipment manufacturers, and blood banking operation and other diagnostics companies. Quotient Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland.

