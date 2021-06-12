Comparing Romeo Power (RMO) and The Competition

Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is one of 66 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Romeo Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.8% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Romeo Power and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million -$7.62 million -17.09 Romeo Power Competitors $4.89 billion -$64.28 million -60.91

Romeo Power’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Romeo Power’s rivals have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Romeo Power Competitors -12.28% 5.55% 1.63%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Romeo Power Competitors 577 2315 2738 75 2.41

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, suggesting a potential upside of 26.49%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential downside of 2.70%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Romeo Power rivals beat Romeo Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

