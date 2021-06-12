Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,900 shares, an increase of 304.9% from the May 13th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CMPGY stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.30. The company had a trading volume of 63,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.34.

Get Compass Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMPGY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Compass Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $712.00.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.