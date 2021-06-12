Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.60 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $304.28 or 0.00848243 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $146.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Compound has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000210 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,243,003 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.