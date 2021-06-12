Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $158,766.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,679.61 or 0.99977589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00032738 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00371106 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.00461098 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.80 or 0.00834466 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00064083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,116,190 coins and its circulating supply is 11,649,610 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

