Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.49. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.33, with a volume of 184,636 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNCE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

