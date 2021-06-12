Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.58.
Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Condor Hospitality Trust
Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.
Featured Article: How a Put Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.