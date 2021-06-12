Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Short Interest Update

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 40,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $5.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 57.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Condor Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

