Connectome (CNTM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $631,900.00

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Connectome has a market cap of $192,694.73 and $631,900.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00061391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00792878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.18 or 0.08338167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086436 BTC.

About Connectome

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

