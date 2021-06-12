Constellation 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $823,787.00 (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $49.82 million and $823,787.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Constellation alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00021680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.31 or 0.08337190 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00086859 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.