Content Neutrality Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $68,112.00 (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $68,112.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Content Neutrality Network Coin Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io . Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

Content Neutrality Network Coin Trading

