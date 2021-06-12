ContentBox Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $844,553.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00151957 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001113 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.