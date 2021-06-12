ContextLogic (WISH) and Its Rivals Critical Review

ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) is one of 37 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ContextLogic to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get ContextLogic alerts:

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ContextLogic $2.54 billion -$745.00 million -1.70 ContextLogic Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.64

ContextLogic’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ContextLogic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A ContextLogic Competitors -4.59% -5.97% 0.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ContextLogic and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ContextLogic 1 4 10 0 2.60 ContextLogic Competitors 215 1017 3110 59 2.68

ContextLogic presently has a consensus target price of $22.92, suggesting a potential upside of 129.23%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 19.44%. Given ContextLogic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.0% of ContextLogic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ContextLogic competitors beat ContextLogic on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.